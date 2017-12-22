Salvation Army collecting cold weather donations

Dozens of Tucson's homeless people were be able to get off the street Thursday by staying at The Salvation Army’s Hospitality House for “Operation Deep Freeze”.

The salvation Army can house from 50 to 70 homeless on a first come first serve basis.

But for nights when this program is not in effect, they are looking to collect cold weather clothing.

Donations of gloves, hats, sweaters, jackets, blankets, etc. will be accepted at the Hospitality House at Speedway and Main.

Check out these boxes... they're pretty empty. They should be full of supplies for the Salvation Army. They are looking for blankets, scarves, socks, gloves, etc. Anything to keep people warm in the cold. Drop them off at the Hospitality House #tucson pic.twitter.com/34xNWjesXu — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) December 22, 2017

The Salvation Army’s Public Relations Director, Corey Leith, explains that everyone benefits from these items.

“It is not just the homeless people who are living at the parks,” he said. “It is families who can’t afford these items during the winter time, so it means a lot to them receiving multiple coats for their children, blankets for their children.”

As a reminder, “Operation Deep Freeze” takes place when temperatures d rop below 35 degrees or 40 degrees, or when it's raining.

