Gospel Rescue Mission prepares for Christmas banquet

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Preparations are underway at the Gospel Rescue Mission for the annual Christmas street banquet.

The annual event provides a free hot meal for the hungry and homeless. It takes place at the Men’s Center located on 28th Street.

The organization hopes to serve 2,000 meals. Folks who stop by will get to enjoy live entertainment on the street, which will be blocked off for the lunch.

Volunteers have been hard at work all week, helping to make the meal perfect. It will include turkey, mashed potatoes, veggies and more.

The organization helps those who find themselves in a tough situation. They hope folks come by for the meal, but stick around to learn about services available to them.

Local community and social services agencies will set up on the street as part of the event. Bill Souza lives at the Gospel Rescue Mission as he undergoes rehab. He said the mission has helped him turn his life around.

“I’m just really grateful for being here and having the opportunity to get well, to be around God, and help,” he said.

The lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

