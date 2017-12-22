Sheriff ensures convicted murderer listens to statements from victim's family

Jeffrey Willis was convicted of killing Rebekah Bletsch while she was jogging in 2014. (Source: Muskegon County Sheriff's Department)

A convicted murderer thought he wasn't going to have to listen to statements from his victim's family.

A Michigan sheriff made sure he was wrong about that.

Earlier this week, Jeffrey Willis was convicted of killing Rebekah Bletsch in 2014. Before he was sentenced to life in prison, Willis blew a kiss to the courtroom.

A judge then approved Willis' request to leave court and not hear statements from Bletsch's family. That drew shouts of "coward" from spectators.

That's when Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin stepped in.

According to several reports, Poulin made a CD of the family's statements.

During the two-hour ride to prison, Willis got a chance to listen to the CD -- five times to be precise.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson told WOOD TV he supports what Poulin did.

“It was just our attempt… to allow the victims to have that opportunity to know that what they said was in fact heard,” Hilson said.

As word got out on social media, it became apparent from the comments a lot of people also supported Poulin.

Willis was arrested last year when a teenager said he tried to kidnap her. The arrest jump-started investigations of the Bletsch homicide and the 2013 disappearance of a gas station clerk, Jessica Heeringa.

A gun, rope, chains, handcuffs and syringes were found in Willis' van. Police also discovered a computer file titled "VICS" with Bletsch's initials and her date of death.

Willis denied wrongdoing during the trial, but the jury quickly convicted him in November.

Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said Bletsch's relatives "deserve the right to address the person convicted of killing their daughter and sister." But the judge said there was nothing in Michigan law that required him to keep Willis in the courtroom.

"Life without parole sounds nice," Hilson said of Willis' mandatory sentence. "But it could be and should be a lot worse."

Willis still faces trial in the Heeringa case. Her body hasn't been found.

