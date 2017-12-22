Sheriff ensures convicted murderer listens to statements from victim's family

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018
The FBI says it found a martyrdom letter and several guns in the home of a Modesto tow truck driver who may have planned a Christmas attack on a popular San Francisco tourist destination.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several car busts that occurred in a Rancho Vistoso neighborhood in November.
“Gift cards are one of the most requested items on holiday wish lists. Unfortunately, thieves like gift cards too,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “Con-artists are now able to scan gift card numbers inside the store and drain away balances before you can even use the card.”
A man convicted of killing a woman in western Michigan blew a kiss to the courtroom before he was sentenced to life in prison in one of two murder cases filed against him.
