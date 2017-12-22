TUSD asks for help finding car that crashed into playground

Tucson Unified School District wants to know who crashed into an elementary school playground, damaging equipment.

TUSD said it happened at Kellond Elementary on East Lehigh Drive.

The district shared a video from a passerby that shows the incident.

The video shows a silver car driving around the playground after it had apparently crashed through the fence.

The back bumper is nearly torn off of the car.

TUSD asks anyone with information to call (520) 584-7676.

