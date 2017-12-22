Pima County man gets 340 years on child porn charges - Tucson News Now

Pima County man gets 340 years on child porn charges

By Tucson News Now Staff
Kimball Wayne Hoff (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Office) Kimball Wayne Hoff (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Office)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

A Pima County man convicted on several child porn charges has been sentenced to 340 years in prison.

A spokeswoman for Pima County Superior Court confirmed Kimball Wayne Hoff, 61, was sentenced on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Under 15.

Hoff was found guilty by a jury in November.

According to the Pima County Attorney's Office, Hoff had thousands of pornographic photos and videos on his computer and some featured victims as young as 1-year-old.

Authorities said they caught Hoff trying to destroy and erase his computers in October 2015 but we were able to recover the files.

