Pima County man gets 340 years on child porn charges

A Pima County man convicted on several child porn charges has been sentenced to 340 years in prison.

A spokeswoman for Pima County Superior Court confirmed Kimball Wayne Hoff, 61, was sentenced on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Under 15.

Hoff was found guilty by a jury in November.

According to the Pima County Attorney's Office, Hoff had thousands of pornographic photos and videos on his computer and some featured victims as young as 1-year-old.

Authorities said they caught Hoff trying to destroy and erase his computers in October 2015 but we were able to recover the files.

