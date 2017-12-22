Pima County man gets 340 years on child porn charges

The FBI says it found a martyrdom letter and several guns in the home of a Modesto tow truck driver who may have planned a Christmas attack on a popular San Francisco tourist destination.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several car busts that occurred in a Rancho Vistoso neighborhood in November.
“Gift cards are one of the most requested items on holiday wish lists. Unfortunately, thieves like gift cards too,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “Con-artists are now able to scan gift card numbers inside the store and drain away balances before you can even use the card.”
A man convicted of killing a woman in western Michigan blew a kiss to the courtroom before he was sentenced to life in prison in one of two murder cases filed against him.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
