At least two injured in multiple-vehicle accident near PACC

At least two people were hurt in a multiple-vehicle accident in Tucson Friday. (Source: Tucson News Now)

At least two people were injured Friday in a multiple-vehicle crash near the Pima Animal Care Center's new building in Tucson.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said a speeding car hit another vehicle while traveling east on Sweetwater Drive.

The speeding vehicle then ran a red light, plowed into PACC's new sign and flew in the air before hitting two other vehicles in PACC's parking lot.

Car parts and debris scattered all over the new PACC parking lot. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/LJsN7cHx0y — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) December 22, 2017

Tucson Police investigating a crash involving multiple cars at the new PACC building. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/ZY6028L4iG — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) December 22, 2017

Dugan said the driver of the speeding vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries while the driver of the first vehicle hit had minor injuries.

There were no traffic restrictions as of 12 p.m.

PACC, which is set to move into its new facility next week, asked that residents should come to the facility for emergencies only.

Adoptions, license renewals, pet surrenders and other business should be postponed until Saturday, Dec. 23, if possible.

