UPDATE: Valencia, Swan open again; barricaded suspect taken into custody

Several roads on the southeast side of Tucson were temporarily closed Friday due to a barricaded suspect, authorities said.

East Valencia and South Swan roads were closed until 1:30 p.m., according to the Tucson Police Department.

A possibly armed suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a vehicle on East Benson Highway near Valencia.

The U.S. Marshals Office handled the situation, according to the TPD.

