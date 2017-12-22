UPDATE: Valencia, Swan open again; barricaded suspect taken into - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

UPDATE: Valencia, Swan open again; barricaded suspect taken into custody

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Several roads on the southeast side of Tucson were temporarily closed Friday due to a barricaded suspect, authorities said.

East Valencia and South Swan roads were closed until 1:30 p.m., according to the Tucson Police Department.

A possibly armed suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a vehicle on East Benson Highway near Valencia.

The U.S. Marshals Office handled the situation, according to the TPD.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • FBI: Man wanted to attack San Francisco's Pier 39 on holiday

    FBI: Man wanted to attack San Francisco's Pier 39 on holiday

    Friday, December 22 2017 5:22 PM EST2017-12-22 22:22:03 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 8:53 AM EST2017-12-23 13:53:59 GMT

    The FBI says it found a martyrdom letter and several guns in the home of a Modesto tow truck driver who may have planned a Christmas attack on a popular San Francisco tourist destination.

    The FBI says it found a martyrdom letter and several guns in the home of a Modesto tow truck driver who may have planned a Christmas attack on a popular San Francisco tourist destination.

  • Suit: Apple slowed iPhones, forcing owners to buy new ones

    Suit: Apple slowed iPhones, forcing owners to buy new ones

    Friday, December 22 2017 3:11 PM EST2017-12-22 20:11:57 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 4:02 AM EST2017-12-23 09:02:51 GMT

    Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.

    Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.

  • OVPD asking for public's help identifying theft suspect

    OVPD asking for public's help identifying theft suspect

    Friday, December 22 2017 6:50 PM EST2017-12-22 23:50:11 GMT
    Suspect (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)Suspect (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)

    The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several car busts that occurred in a Rancho Vistoso neighborhood in November.  

    The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several car busts that occurred in a Rancho Vistoso neighborhood in November.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly