Crash closes north, southbound 1st Avenue near the Rillito River

The following details outline transit service on Monday, December 25, 2017 for Christmas.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No further details are immediately known.
The reduced hours are due to decreased demand and activities while the University of Arizona is out of session during the winter break.
There is no word on how long the area will be closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use an alternate route if possible.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for Christmas, New Year's Eve. Here's how it works.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.
Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.
