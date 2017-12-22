Crash closes north, southbound 1st Avenue near the Rillito River

A crash in the 4500 block of North 1st Avenue has closed the area, both north and southbound, from Wetmore to the north side of the bridge, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.

There was a head on crash involving four vehicles, according to Sgt. Dugan. Two people from different cars, were transported to hospital. One person had life threatening injuries.

The area will be closed for the next several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

