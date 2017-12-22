Limited services at PACC due to traffic accident

A crash near Pima Animal Care Center that involved several vehicles and severe injuries has limited access to the new facility.

PACC staff are asking the public to only come to the facility with emergencies. If possible put off adoptions, license renewals, pet surrenders and other business until Saturday, Dec. 23.

For more information visit the website or call the Pet Support Center (520) 724-7222.

PACC is also encouraging those driving near Sweetwater Drive and Silverbell Road, to do so with caution as there are several emergency vehicles and pedestrians in the area.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.