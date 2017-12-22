Limited services at PACC due to traffic accident - Tucson News Now

Limited services at PACC due to traffic accident

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash near Pima Animal Care Center that involved several vehicles and severe injuries has limited access to the new facility. 

PACC staff are asking the public to only come to the facility with emergencies.  If possible put off adoptions, license renewals, pet surrenders and other business until Saturday, Dec. 23.  

For more information visit the website or call the Pet Support Center (520) 724-7222. 

PACC is also encouraging those driving near Sweetwater Drive and Silverbell Road, to do so with caution as there are several emergency vehicles and pedestrians in the area. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Governor Ducey's Christmas Message

    Governor Ducey's Christmas Message

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:00 AM EST2017-12-23 05:00:08 GMT
    (Source: Pablo/Buffer)(Source: Pablo/Buffer)

    Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement on Dec. 22, ahead of Christmas.

    Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement on Dec. 22, ahead of Christmas.

  • Homeless numbers decreasing as more finding housing

    Homeless numbers decreasing as more finding housing

    Friday, December 22 2017 8:05 PM EST2017-12-23 01:05:20 GMT

    The Gospel Rescue Mission says it will serve about 2,000 Christmas meals during its 29th annual Christmas dinner. That up considerably from last year when it was cold and rainy and it served 1300 meals. 

    The Gospel Rescue Mission says it will serve about 2,000 Christmas meals during its 29th annual Christmas dinner. That up considerably from last year when it was cold and rainy and it served 1300 meals. 

  • OVPD asking for public's help identifying theft suspect

    OVPD asking for public's help identifying theft suspect

    Friday, December 22 2017 6:50 PM EST2017-12-22 23:50:11 GMT
    Suspect (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)Suspect (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)

    The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several car busts that occurred in a Rancho Vistoso neighborhood in November.  

    The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several car busts that occurred in a Rancho Vistoso neighborhood in November.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly