LIVE DATA: Check flight delays across country - Tucson News Now

LIVE DATA: Check flight delays across country

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Pixlr) (Source: Pixlr)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Flying can save you hours of travel time, if mother nature cooperates.

Below is an interactive map from FlightTracker which shows all the flight delays across the United States.

You also check out the status of specific flights or airports, like Tucson International (TUS).

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Governor Ducey's Christmas Message

    Governor Ducey's Christmas Message

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:00 AM EST2017-12-23 05:00:08 GMT
    (Source: Pablo/Buffer)(Source: Pablo/Buffer)

    Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement on Dec. 22, ahead of Christmas.

    Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement on Dec. 22, ahead of Christmas.

  • Homeless numbers decreasing as more finding housing

    Homeless numbers decreasing as more finding housing

    Friday, December 22 2017 8:05 PM EST2017-12-23 01:05:20 GMT

    The Gospel Rescue Mission says it will serve about 2,000 Christmas meals during its 29th annual Christmas dinner. That up considerably from last year when it was cold and rainy and it served 1300 meals. 

    The Gospel Rescue Mission says it will serve about 2,000 Christmas meals during its 29th annual Christmas dinner. That up considerably from last year when it was cold and rainy and it served 1300 meals. 

  • OVPD asking for public's help identifying theft suspect

    OVPD asking for public's help identifying theft suspect

    Friday, December 22 2017 6:50 PM EST2017-12-22 23:50:11 GMT
    Suspect (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)Suspect (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)

    The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several car busts that occurred in a Rancho Vistoso neighborhood in November.  

    The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several car busts that occurred in a Rancho Vistoso neighborhood in November.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly