New facility for HSSA will have system to make it easier for hearing impaired

Everything is on track for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona to move to its new facility at 635 West Roger Road at the beginning of 2018.

Innovative and green building features will be part of the new facility, including a Loop Hearing System. The new system will aid the hearing impaired and is thanks to a generous contribution from Barbara Spelman.

“The Hearing Loop system will allow people, young and old, who have historically not been able to benefit from our programs, to enjoy and participate in our adult and youth education programs, from summer camps, to Pet First Aid to the court mandated classes. In the future, it will also give us the opportunity to specifically target and design programs for those who are hearing impaired. The loop opens up our education services to a group of individuals not frequently and adequately served by our programs” said Associate Director of Education and Outreach, Inge Koopman-Leyva, in a recent news release.

The Hearing Loop System works with hearing aids to cut out unwanted background noise, without the need for a receiver or headset. HSSA will be able to host educational classes like Pet First Aid and Rattlesnake Avoidance training for the hearing impaired. Classes like these were not available at the current location.

Additional features at the new location include five large off-leash play yards, a designated dog walking path, indoor/outdoor cat habitats, solar covered parking, a large indoor/outdoor space for events and even a rainwater harvesting system.

HSSA’s new home would not have been possible without the public's support. Interested in helping, make a donation at http://bit.ly/HSSACapitalCampaign.

