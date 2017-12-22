New facility for HSSA will have system to make it easier for hearing impaired

Everything is on track for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona to move to its new facility at 635 West Roger Road at the beginning of 2018. Innovative and green building features will be part of the new facility, including a Loop Hearing System.
The Pima Animal Care Center is in need of foster homes for several large dogs over the holidays.
There is a new winter resident at the Reid Park Zoo, Lhotse a male Red Panda.
The Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a "Home for the Holidays" adoption special, where potential adopters can name their own adoption fees for dogs and puppies.
The generosity of the public with their donations is responsible for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona's #8 ranking in the international Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
