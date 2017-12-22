OVPD asking for public's help identifying theft suspect - Tucson News Now

OVPD asking for public's help identifying theft suspect

By Tucson News Now Staff
Suspect (Source: Oro Valley Police Department) Suspect (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)
Suspect vehicle (Source: Oro Valley Police Department) Suspect vehicle (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)
The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several car busts that occurred in a Rancho Vistoso neighborhood in November. 

The man appears to be in his late teens or early 20s and his hair appears bleached. 

According to OVPD the suspect's vehicle is a newer model gray, 4-door sedan with black custom rims.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the OVPD at (520) 229-4900 or 88-CRIME.

