OVPD asking for public's help identifying theft suspect

The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several car busts that occurred in a Rancho Vistoso neighborhood in November.

The man appears to be in his late teens or early 20s and his hair appears bleached.

According to OVPD the suspect's vehicle is a newer model gray, 4-door sedan with black custom rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OVPD at (520) 229-4900 or 88-CRIME.

