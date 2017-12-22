Homeless numbers decreasing as more finding housing

Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement on Dec. 22, ahead of Christmas.
The Gospel Rescue Mission says it will serve about 2,000 Christmas meals during its 29th annual Christmas dinner. That up considerably from last year when it was cold and rainy and it served 1300 meals.
The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several car busts that occurred in a Rancho Vistoso neighborhood in November.
“Gift cards are one of the most requested items on holiday wish lists. Unfortunately, thieves like gift cards too,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “Con-artists are now able to scan gift card numbers inside the store and drain away balances before you can even use the card.”
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No further details are immediately known.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
