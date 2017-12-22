Pearlman leaving FC Tucson

FC Tucson announced Friday that General Manager and Head Coach Jon Pearlman will be stepping down from his post to become an assistant coach at United Soccer League side Oklahoma City Energy FC.

Pearlman was the club’s GM from inception through last season. He also acted as the team’s coach in 2017. He amassed a 9-2-3 record en route to a first-place finish in the Mountain Division.

Under his watch, FC Tucson qualified for the Premier Development League post-season in five of it’s six seasons with four consecutive division titles.

Phoenix Rising FC will conduct a nation-wide search for Pearlman’s replacement effective immediately.

We'll have more with Jon Pearlman later this weekend as our David Kelly chatted with him about MLS expansion and much more.

Copyright 2017 FC Tucson. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.