Pearlman leaving FC Tucson

Former FC Tucson owner to become assistant coach at USL side Oklahoma City Energy FC.
Eleven Major League Soccer clubs are scheduled to play preseason matches in Tucson during February 2018.
FC Tucson will host the PDL Western Conference regionals for a fourth straight summer after a season-ending 2-2 tie against the Rapids U23.
FC Tucson wraps up their regular season Saturday night at Kino North Stadium when they host the Colorado Rapids.
The FC Tucson Women rallied from a 2-1 first half deficit to win their season-finale 4-2 over FC Pacific.
Former FC Tucson owner to become assistant coach at USL side Oklahoma City Energy FC.
Stockton goalie Jon Gillies stopped 33 stops Friday night to lead the Heat to a 4-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners.
Here are a few numbers to chew on from UA's seventh consecutive victory.
Devin Booker has been on the sidelines this holiday season recovering from injury, but the Suns star was all over the Valley on Friday spreading holiday cheer.
Guard U has become unguardable when it gets going. Led by its dynamic guards, No. 3 Arizona State dominated from the start in a 104-65 victory over Pacific on Friday, extending the best start in school history.
