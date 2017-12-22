Oro Valley earns “Gold” Bicycle Friendly Business designation

The League of American Bicyclists has recognized The Town of Oro Valley with a Gold Bicycle Friendly Business award, joining more than 1,000 visionary businesses across the country that have received the award. (Oro Valley had previously earned the “Silver” designation.)

With the announcement of 58 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Businesses today, Oro Valley joins a cutting-edge group of 1,118 local businesses, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., that are transforming the American workplace.



“The League of American Bicyclists is excited to recognize this latest group of new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Businesses for making their workplaces and their communities safer, happier, healthier, and more sustainable through bicycling,” said Amelia Neptune, director of the Bicycle Friendly America program. “We applaud these businesses, including Oro Valley, for leading the charge in creating a more bicycle-friendly America for everyone.”

Oro Valley’s bicycle-friendly practices include:

Review of all proposed commercial developments to ensure bicycle parking meets Town requirements and connects to other facilities and destinations

Regular and consistent sweeping of bike facilities and streets

Employee reimbursement for race/ride entry fees and for the purchase of bike-related equipment through the Employee Health & Wellness Program

Secure, dedicated bike parking for employees and guests

Extensive shared-use path system and trail system

Bike Swap events to promote bicycling in the greater community

Regional collaboration with neighboring jurisdictions for bicycle facilities and events

2017 passage of hands-free driving ordinance for the safety of road users

2016 national award for traffic safety education

As a designated Gold Bicycle Friendly Business, Oro Valley will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League of American Bicyclists to become even more bicycle-friendly.

To apply or learn more about this program, visit www.bikeleague.org/business.

