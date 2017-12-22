Oro Valley earns “Gold” Bicycle Friendly Business designation

The League of American Bicyclists has recognized The Town of Oro Valley with a Gold Bicycle Friendly Business award, joining more than 1,000 visionary businesses across the country that have received the award. (Oro Valley had previously earned the “Silver” designation.)
With the announcement of 58 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Businesses today, Oro Valley joins a cutting-edge group of 1,118 local businesses, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., that are transforming the American workplace.
“The League of American Bicyclists is excited to recognize this latest group of new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Businesses for making their workplaces and their communities safer, happier, healthier, and more sustainable through bicycling,” said Amelia Neptune, director of the Bicycle Friendly America program. “We applaud these businesses, including Oro Valley, for leading the charge in creating a more bicycle-friendly America for everyone.”
Oro Valley’s bicycle-friendly practices include:
As a designated Gold Bicycle Friendly Business, Oro Valley will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League of American Bicyclists to become even more bicycle-friendly.
To apply or learn more about this program, visit www.bikeleague.org/business.
