Transit schedule for Christmas 2017

The following details outline transit service on Monday, December 25, 2017 for Christmas:

Sun Tran Routes 1 through 99 will run on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day, December 25. Regular service resumes Tuesday, December 26.

Sun Express Routes will not be in operation and will return to regular service on Tuesday, December 26.

The Sun Link streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and will resume regular weekday service on Tuesday, December 26.

Sun Shuttle fixed-route service and the Sahuarita/Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will not be in operation on December 25. Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride service provided by Discount Cab and Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will offer service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 25, for Americans with Disabilities Act-qualified passengers only. Regular service resumes Tuesday, December 26.

Sun Van service and hours of operation will mirror the service provided by Sun Tran on December 25. Sun Van’s Reservation Center will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas.

The Customer Service Center will be closed Christmas Day, and will return to regular weekday hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26.

Special Services Office, located at 35 W. Alameda, will be closed on Christmas Day, and will reopen to regular hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26.

Sun Tran’s Administrative Office, located at 3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd., will be closed on December 25, and will reopen for business on Tuesday, December 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army Free Christmas Dinner Shuttle:

Sun Tran will provide free shuttle service to Salvation Army’s Annual Christmas Dinner held at the Salvation Army Hospitality House on Monday, December 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For details on the Salvation Army’s Christmas Dinner, call (520) 795-9671 or visit www.thesalvationarmytucson.org.

Sun Tran’s free shuttle to the Salvation Army Christmas Dinner begins at 9:30 a.m. and will circulate between:

South Tucson City Hall, 1601 S 6th Avenue Ronstadt Transit Center, 215 E. Congress Street Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue

Passengers are advised to consult Sun Tran’s Ride Guide, visit www.suntran.com, or call Sun Tran’s Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565) for specific route times and bus information.

