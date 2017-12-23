Governor Ducey's Christmas Message

Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement on Dec. 22, ahead of Christmas:

Christmas is a time of celebration, a time to be with family and friends and share in the many blessings we’ve been given.

At the heart of this joyous season is a simple, yet profound meaning; one embodied by the image a baby, born into this world to serve others.

This meaning is lived out every day, 365 days a year, by countless individuals throughout our state. On a day especially when many of them will be away from their families as they answer the call to serve others, we offer our thanks.

To our members of law enforcement, who make it their responsibility to keep our communities safe;

To our first responders, who rush to give aid when it’s needed most;

To our service members, who put their lives on the line to defend our country and its freedoms;

To our medical professionals, who work around the clock to save lives;

To our volunteers, who dedicate their time and efforts for those in need;

And to the many people who strive to make a difference for others, we say, “thank you.”

I wish all Arizonans a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May God bless you and your families.