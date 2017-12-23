UA-UConn postgame spreadsheet - Tucson News Now

UA-UConn postgame spreadsheet

Posted by David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ -

Here are some postgame nuggets from the 73-58 win Thursday night by the 18th ranked Arizona Wildcats over the Connecticut Huskies:

  • Arizona closed out the non-conference schedule of the 2017-18 season by advancing its program record non-conference home winning streak to 47 consecutive games. 
  • The Arizona defense held UConn to 58 points, marking the second consecutive game of allowing fewer than 60 points. 
  • Thursday night’s near capacity crowd of 14,392 put the program’s average home nonconference attendance at 14,164, accounting for 96.7 percent of total capacity. 
  • Dusan Ristic scored ten points and grabbed six rebounds in 18 minutes in the first half. 
    • The senior entered the game averaging 9 points and 6 rebounds while playing 21 minutes.
    • The 7-footer finished the game with 18 points and 10 rebounds, good for the fourth double-double of his career. 
  • Rawle Alkins recorded the third game of 20 or more points of his career with 20 points against UConn. 
    • Two of his 20-point games of his career have come in his last three games. 
  • Deandre Ayton surpassed his season/career high of three assists with five versus UConn. 
    • Four of his five assists were converted into three-pointers with the other coming on an Allonzo Trier dunk.

The Wildcats will host currently #3 ranked Arizona State (12-0) in their Pac-12 opener on Saturday, December 30.

David Kelly contributed to this story.

