UA-UConn postgame spreadsheet

Here are some postgame nuggets from the 73-58 win Thursday night by the 18th ranked Arizona Wildcats over the Connecticut Huskies:

Arizona closed out the non-conference schedule of the 2017-18 season by advancing its program record non-conference home winning streak to 47 consecutive games.

The Arizona defense held UConn to 58 points, marking the second consecutive game of allowing fewer than 60 points.

Thursday night’s near capacity crowd of 14,392 put the program’s average home nonconference attendance at 14,164, accounting for 96.7 percent of total capacity.

Dusan Ristic scored ten points and grabbed six rebounds in 18 minutes in the first half. The senior entered the game averaging 9 points and 6 rebounds while playing 21 minutes. The 7-footer finished the game with 18 points and 10 rebounds, good for the fourth double-double of his career.

Rawle Alkins recorded the third game of 20 or more points of his career with 20 points against UConn. Two of his 20-point games of his career have come in his last three games.

Deandre Ayton surpassed his season/career high of three assists with five versus UConn. Four of his five assists were converted into three-pointers with the other coming on an Allonzo Trier dunk.



The Wildcats will host currently #3 ranked Arizona State (12-0) in their Pac-12 opener on Saturday, December 30.

David Kelly contributed to this story.