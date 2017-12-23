Roadrunners drop 4th in five games

Former FC Tucson owner to become assistant coach at USL side Oklahoma City Energy FC.
Stockton goalie Jon Gillies stopped 33 stops Friday night to lead the Heat to a 4-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners.
Here are a few numbers to chew on from UA's seventh consecutive victory.
Devin Booker has been on the sidelines this holiday season recovering from injury, but the Suns star was all over the Valley on Friday spreading holiday cheer.
Guard U has become unguardable when it gets going. Led by its dynamic guards, No. 3 Arizona State dominated from the start in a 104-65 victory over Pacific on Friday, extending the best start in school history.
