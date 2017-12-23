Roadrunners drop 4th in five games

Stockton goalie Jon Gillies stopped 33 shots Friday night to lead the Heat to a 4-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners in front of a crowd of 3,033 at Tucson Arena.

Stockton (15-8-1-2) is three-and-one this season against Tucson and the victory moved the Heat into first place ahead of the Roadrunners (18-8-2-1) in the Pacific Division.

Dylan Strome just back from a tour with the parent Arizona Coyotes scored the lone goal for Tucson, his ninth of the season.

Strome has now scored a point in eight straight games, a new franchise record that had previously been held by Brendan Perlini, Christian Fischer, and Kyle Wood.

Hunter Miska turned away 31 of the 34 shots he faced in goal, suffering his third loss of the season.

The two teams wrap up their weekend series on Saturday night with faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

