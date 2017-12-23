Roadrunners drop 4th in five games - Tucson News Now

Roadrunners drop 4th in five games

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Connect
Dysin Mayo ponders a home loss for the Roadrunners (Photo courtesy: Tucson Roadrunners) Dysin Mayo ponders a home loss for the Roadrunners (Photo courtesy: Tucson Roadrunners)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Stockton goalie Jon Gillies stopped 33 shots Friday night to lead the Heat to a 4-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners in front of a crowd of 3,033 at Tucson Arena.

Stockton (15-8-1-2) is three-and-one this season against Tucson and the victory moved the Heat into first place ahead of the Roadrunners (18-8-2-1) in the Pacific Division.

Dylan Strome just back from a tour with the parent Arizona Coyotes scored the lone goal for Tucson, his ninth of the season.

Strome has now scored a point in eight straight games, a new franchise record that had previously been held by Brendan Perlini, Christian Fischer, and Kyle Wood.

Hunter Miska turned away 31 of the 34 shots he faced in goal, suffering his third loss of the season.

The two teams wrap up their weekend series on Saturday night with faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Pearlman leaving FC Tucson

    Pearlman leaving FC Tucson

    Saturday, December 23 2017 5:25 AM EST2017-12-23 10:25:20 GMT

    Former FC Tucson owner to become assistant coach at USL side Oklahoma City Energy FC.

    Former FC Tucson owner to become assistant coach at USL side Oklahoma City Energy FC.

  • Roadrunners drop 4th in five games

    Roadrunners drop 4th in five games

    Saturday, December 23 2017 5:23 AM EST2017-12-23 10:23:04 GMT

    Stockton goalie Jon Gillies stopped 33 stops Friday night to lead the Heat to a 4-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners.

    Stockton goalie Jon Gillies stopped 33 stops Friday night to lead the Heat to a 4-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners.

  • UA-UConn postgame spreadsheet

    UA-UConn postgame spreadsheet

    Saturday, December 23 2017 1:31 AM EST2017-12-23 06:31:07 GMT

    Here are a few numbers to chew on from UA's seventh consecutive victory.

    Here are a few numbers to chew on from UA's seventh consecutive victory.

    •   
Powered by Frankly