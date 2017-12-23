Water main break affecting traffic, residents near Catalina Foothills

The Tucson Fire Department said a couple in their 70s were displaced from a home after a fire on Saturday. TFD said the fire started in a bedroom of a home near Kolb and Golf Links.
The Marana Police Department are working a multi-vehicle collision on Cortaro Road near Arizona Pavilions.
Tucson Water said a water main break is affecting a large area near Catalina Foothills on Saturday.
The Tucson Police Department said it is investigating an early morning homicide in the 1500 block of West Calle Guadalajara on Saturday.
Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement on Dec. 22, ahead of Christmas.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
