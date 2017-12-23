Water main break affecting traffic, residents near Catalina Foothills

Tucson Water said a water main break is affecting a large area near Catalina Foothills on Saturday.

At around 8:30 a.m. Tucson Water said crews were called to an Emergency Main Break to a 16 inch line at 2905 East Skyline Drive in Tucson.

The main break has closed both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic near Campbell and Skyline, Tucson Water said. Tucson Water said it could take up to eight hours for repairs.

We will have more information when it is available.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Androiddevices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.