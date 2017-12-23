Baby critical after 19-year-old pregnant woman fatally shot in her sleep

A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
U.S. Border Patrol agents chased a vehicle that fled the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 19 near Amado around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Tucson Police Department said hostage negotiators and SWAT teams responded to a Tucson apartment complex where a man had barricaded himself inside.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.
Tara Smith is still in awe she escaped a sinking car after accidentally crashing into an icy lake. But her heart is broken.
