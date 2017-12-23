Baby critical after 19-year-old pregnant woman fatally shot in her sleep

Jasmine Vega, 19, was 6-months-pregnant when she was shot and killed (Source: Anthony Rivera).

A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.

The Tucson Police Department said Jasmine Vega, 19, was shot early Saturday, Dec. 23, while inside a home in the 1500 block of West Calle Guadalajara.

The TPD confirmed the shots were fired from outside the home and they are investigating the incident. There are no suspects in custody.

Vega, who was 6 months pregnant, died at the hospital but staff were able to deliver her son.

Anthony Rivera, Vega's boyfriend, said his young son is in critical condition and on life support.

"All I was thinking was I wish your mom was right here to see you," Rivera said. "It sucks. It sucks seeing your baby like that."

The family knows moving forward won't be easy, but remembering Vega does bring some relief on these dark days.

"She was amazing, fun, loving, outgoing, big heart," Rivera said.

Angelina Ruelas, Rivera's mother, said things will never be the same.

"We were just wrapping presents last night," Ruelas said. "She was happy to be a mom, she wanted a baby so bad. "I'm not going to tell him it's going to be OK, because it's not."

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.