UPDATE: Pregnant woman killed, baby survived after shooting south of Tucson

The Tucson Police Department said it is investigating an early morning homicide south of Tucson on Saturday.

At 4:30 a.m. TPD responded to a residence in the 1500 block of West Calle Guadalajara and located a woman inside who had obvious signs of gunshot trauma. She was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and later died. Police said the woman was six months pregnant. Hospital staff were able to deliver the child. The child is alive and receiving treatment, TPD said.

The woman killed has been identified as 19-year-old Jasmine Vega.

Officers said gun fire came from outside the residence into the house. Detectives with the Tucson Police Department’s Gang Unit responded to continue the investigation. They were able to determine that Vega, along with several other people, were asleep inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

There are no suspects in custody.

We will have more information when it is available.

