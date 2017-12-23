Serious injury crash causing traffic delays on Cortaro near Arizona Pavilions

The Marana Police Department said there was a multi-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Cortaro Road near Arizona Pavilions.

A person on a motorcycle was seriously injured after a collision with car on Saturday, MPD said. The injured rider was taken to the hospital.

Traffic in the area will be delayed.

We will have more information when it is available.

