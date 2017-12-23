Residential fire displaces elderly couple near Kolb and Golf Links

The Tucson Fire Department said a couple in their 70s were displaced from a home after a fire on Saturday.

TFD said the fire started in a bedroom of a home near Kolb and Golf Links. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the bedroom before it could spread to other areas of the home.

There were no reported injuries and the residents were able to evacuate safely. TFD said the couple is staying with family for the time being,

The fire was reportedly started on accident by a hair dryer.

