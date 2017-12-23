Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Tucson's south side

The Tucson Police Department said it is investigating an early morning homicide in the 1500 block of West Calle Guadalajara on Saturday.
The Tucson Police Department said it is investigating an early morning homicide in the 1500 block of West Calle Guadalajara on Saturday.
Police in Tucson are investigating a crash on the city's south side that sent an adult pedestrian to the hospital. The pedestrian suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Chris Hawkins with Tucson Police Department.
Police in Tucson are investigating a crash on the city's south side that sent an adult pedestrian to the hospital. The pedestrian suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Chris Hawkins with Tucson Police Department.
The Tucson Fire Department said a couple in their 70s were displaced from a home after a fire on Saturday. TFD said the fire started in a bedroom of a home near Kolb and Golf Links.
The Tucson Fire Department said a couple in their 70s were displaced from a home after a fire on Saturday. TFD said the fire started in a bedroom of a home near Kolb and Golf Links.
The Marana Police Department are working a multi-vehicle collision on Cortaro Road near Arizona Pavilions.
The Marana Police Department are working a multi-vehicle collision on Cortaro Road near Arizona Pavilions.
Tucson Water said a water main break is affecting a large area near Catalina Foothills on Saturday.
Tucson Water said a water main break is affecting a large area near Catalina Foothills on Saturday.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.