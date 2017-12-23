Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Tucson's south side

Police in Tucson are investigating a crash on the city's south side that sent an adult pedestrian to the hospital.

The pedestrian suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Chris Hawkins with Tucson Police Department.

He said the driver of the car involved remained at the scene on 12th Avenue. Police have blocked the road between Oregon Street and Canada Street while they investigate.

Drivers are asked to avoid this section of 12th Avenue for several hours Saturday night.

