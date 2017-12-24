Roadrunners locked down again in loss to Heat

Tucson News Now has all you need to know for Arizona's final home game of the season against the 2-12 New York Giants.
The Arizona Wildcats will play their first-ever bowl game in Northern California.
For a second straight night Stockton goaltender Eddie Lack was indeed the Heat Miser, stopping 21-of-22 shots for a 2-1 victory over Tucson.
Their top scorer out after a brawl and game misconduct, the Colorado Avalanche responded with a flurry of second-period goals Saturday night.
Jimmy Butler scored 32 points to lead six Minnesota in double figures and the Timberwolves never trailed in a 115-106 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
