Roadrunners locked down again in loss to Heat

For a second straight night Stockton goaltender Eddie Lack was indeed the Heat Miser, stopping 21-of-22 Roadrunner shots for a 2-1 victory in front of a season-high crowd of 5,316 at Tucson Arena.

Stockton (16-8-1-2) leaves the desert in first place in the AHL’s Pacific Division after sweeping the weekend series.

Defenseman Adam Clendening scored the only goal of the night for Tucson (13-9-2-1), his first of the season.

Newly acquired forward Ryan Kujawinski earned an assist on the tally, his first since being brought over from the Binghamton Devils.

Adin Hill took the loss in net for Tucson, allowing two goals on 20 shots.

Dylan Strome club-record streak of eight games with at least one point came to an end.

The Roadrunners hit the road now for three straight games to end the calendar year.

Tucson faces San Diego Wednesday night (December 27) followed by games next weekend at Bakersfield (December 29) and Ontario (December 31).

The Tucson Roadrunners contributed to this story.