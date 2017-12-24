NWFD: Crews working a house fire near Oldfather - Tucson News Now

NWFD: Crews working a house fire near Oldfather

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crews from Northwest Fire District are working a house fire near Mars and Oldfather in Tucson.

NWFD said the fire started in the carport. Crews were able to stop the progress of the fire before it spread to the home. One car was destroyed.

The people and pets in the home were able to get out safely. There were no reported injuries.

Roads in the area are open again. 

We will have more information when its available.

