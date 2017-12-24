NWFD: Crews working a house fire near Oldfather

Crews from Northwest Fire District are working a house fire near Mars and Oldfather in Tucson.

NWFD said the fire started in the carport. Crews were able to stop the progress of the fire before it spread to the home. One car was destroyed.

The people and pets in the home were able to get out safely. There were no reported injuries.

Roads in the area are open again.

Fire at Mars and Oldfather began in carport. Oldfather closed in both directions pic.twitter.com/DpsILpjVFu — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) December 24, 2017

We will have more information when its available.

