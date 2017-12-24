NWFD: Crews working a house fire near Oldfather

On Saturday Dec. 23, one of the drivers involved died from injuries sustained during the collisions, TPD said. He was identified as 59- year-old Edward Robert Lopez.
The Tucson Police Department have identified a woman killed in a crash on the city's south side on Saturday.
Crews from Northwest Fire District are working a house fire near Mars and Oldfather in Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department said it is investigating an early morning homicide in the 1500 block of West Calle Guadalajara on Saturday.
The Arizona Wildcats will play their first-ever bowl game in Northern California.
Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.
Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker died on Friday after a confrontation with their teenage daughter's boyfriend.
The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.
A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
