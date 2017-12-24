UPDATE: SWAT situation with barricaded man ends in midtown

The Tucson Police Department said officers responded to a Tucson apartment complex where a man had barricaded himself inside.

TPD said SWAT got the man out successfully after hours of negotiations. The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police said he will be arrested after getting treatment.

TPD said officers responded to the Casa Marin Apartments located at 438 East Prince Road near North 1st Avenue on Sunday for a man wanted on domestic violence charges. Police said the man was refusing to come out of the apartment. TPD said residents at the complex were been evacuated.

Hostage negotiators and SWAT have been called in to assist, TPD said. Police have the roads blocked off in the area of East Prince Road and North Los Altos Avenue. Drivers can expect delays.

We will have more information when it is available.

