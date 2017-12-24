UPDATE: Crash on I-19 involved driver who fled immigration checkpoint

The driver and two passengers wound up in the hospital Sunday (Source: CBP Arizona).

The driver crashed after refusing to stop at the checkpoint on Interstate 19 (Source: CBP Arizona).

U.S. Border Patrol agents chased a vehicle that fled the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 19 near Amado around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

An update from the Tucson Sector Public Affairs Office stated agents stopped their pursuit when the driver of the vehicle crashed near Canoa Ranch Road, south of Green Valley.

The driver and two passengers were sent to a local hospital for "advanced medical treatment", according to Stefanie Dixon with the Public Affairs Office. She said the driver is in custody and the crash is under investigation.

The rolled-over vehicle temporarily blocked the right lane of northbound traffic on I-19 Sunday night.

Arizona Department of Transportation reported the crash just before 6:00 p.m.

State troopers were assisting U.S. Border Patrol before the crash happened, according to an email from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Duty Office.

