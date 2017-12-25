Pedestrian hit by car on Tucson's southwest side Sunday night

Jerry Kindall along with Chicago Cubs teammate Ernie Banks coined the phrase, "friendly confines of Wrigley Field".
U.S. Border Patrol agents chased a vehicle that fled the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 19 near Amado around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Drivers were asked to briefly avoid Valencia Road near Midvale Park late Sunday night because of a crash. An alert from the Tucson Police Department just after 9:00 p.m. stated officers would be investigating in the area.
A centuries-old celebration welcomed in a new era in Tucson. The first Christmas Eve Mass for Tucson's new Bishop, Edward Weisenburger, was held Sunday evening at St. Augustine Cathedral in downtown. He entered the children's service at 4:00 p.m. with little fanfare, but in all his religious glory. After spending decades in the Catholic clergy, his first holiday service in southern Arizona didn't seem all that different.
The Tucson Police Department said hostage negotiators and SWAT teams responded to a Tucson apartment complex where a man had barricaded himself inside.
The full amount was due by November 2018.
The police department says mistakes were made when the officers followed a lead that led them to the wrong man.
Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker died on Friday after a confrontation with their teenage daughter's boyfriend.
Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.
