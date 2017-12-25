Pedestrian hit by car on Tucson's southwest side Sunday night

The pedestrian is expected to survive (Source: Tucson News Now).

Drivers were asked to briefly avoid Valencia Road near Midvale Park late Sunday night because of a crash.

An alert from the Tucson Police Department just after 9:00 p.m. stated officers would be investigating in the area. Officer Chris Hawkins, a spokesman for TPD, said a pedestrian was hit by a car in the area.

He said the pedestrian was hurt, but is expected to survive.

As of Sunday night, no charges have been filed in the crash but the investigation remains open.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.