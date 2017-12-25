3-time NCAA champion UA baseball coach Jerry Kindall dies

Arizona baseball coaching legend Jerry Kindall passed away Sunday evening at the age of 82 due to complications from a stroke that occurred on Thursday.

Kindall spent 24 years as the head coach at Arizona (1973-96). He guided the Wildcats to three National Championships, including UA’s first-ever team championship in any sport in 1976, and he holds the all-time wins record with an 860-579-7 coaching mark in Tucson.

Kindall was the first person to ever win a College World Series title as both a player and a head coach.

He was a member of Minnesota’s 1956 College World Series team that defeated Arizona for the National Championship.

His players tallied 34 first-team All-America honors, while 71 Wildcats earned all-conference recognition. A total of 209 players under Kindall signed professional baseball contracts, including 32 who went on to play in the Major Leagues.

Kindall, who graduated from Minnesota, was drafted by the Chicago Cubs and spent eight seasons in the Major Leagues with the Cubs, Indians and the Minnesota Twins.

You can read more about Kindall including tributes from coaches and colleagues over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

