TEP: Power restored to more than 1,600 customers

TEP is reporting that 1,688 customers lost power just before 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. The outage affected customers from the downtown area to South Tucson. SEE THE OUTAGE MAP There is no word on what caused the outage. TEP expects power to be restored by 1 p.m. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
TEP is reporting that 1,688 customers lost power just before 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. The outage affected customers from the downtown area to South Tucson. SEE THE OUTAGE MAP There is no word on what caused the outage. TEP expects power to be restored by 1 p.m. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
The last time Tucson has a white Christmas was 1987, when 3.6 inches fell over a two-day period.
The last time Tucson has a white Christmas was 1987, when 3.6 inches fell over a two-day period.
Jerry Kindall along with Chicago Cubs teammate Ernie Banks coined the phrase, "friendly confines of Wrigley Field".
Jerry Kindall along with Chicago Cubs teammate Ernie Banks coined the phrase, "friendly confines of Wrigley Field".
U.S. Border Patrol agents chased a vehicle that fled the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 19 near Amado around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
U.S. Border Patrol agents chased a vehicle that fled the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 19 near Amado around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Drivers were asked to briefly avoid Valencia Road near Midvale Park late Sunday night because of a crash. An alert from the Tucson Police Department just after 9:00 p.m. stated officers would be investigating in the area.
Drivers were asked to briefly avoid Valencia Road near Midvale Park late Sunday night because of a crash. An alert from the Tucson Police Department just after 9:00 p.m. stated officers would be investigating in the area.
The full amount was due by November 2018.
The full amount was due by November 2018.
While everyone would love to stay in and enjoy Christmas with the family, let’s face it—sometimes, circumstances arise and you gotta go out. If that’s the case, here are some places that will be open while you celebrate:
While everyone would love to stay in and enjoy Christmas with the family, let’s face it—sometimes, circumstances arise and you gotta go out. If that’s the case, here are some places that will be open while you celebrate:
Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker died on Friday after a confrontation with their teenage daughter's boyfriend.
Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker died on Friday after a confrontation with their teenage daughter's boyfriend.
“It could have been horrible,” a sheriff's deputy said. “It was cold, It was damp. It’s on a cement floor. There’s no telling how long he could have made it." Luckily, a traveling couple found the baby within an hour and got it help.
“It could have been horrible,” a sheriff's deputy said. “It was cold, It was damp. It’s on a cement floor. There’s no telling how long he could have made it." Luckily, a traveling couple found the baby within an hour and got it help.