TEP: Power restored to more than 1,600 customers

TEP is reporting that 1,688 customers lost power just before 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

The outage affected customers from the downtown area to South Tucson.

There is no word on what caused the outage.

TEP reported that power was restored before noon.

