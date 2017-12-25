Despite planned upgrades, park closure dampens Christmas spirit

$1 million will help give a south east Tucson park a pick-me-up, but it put a short-term damper on some neighbors' Christmas celebration.
On the west side of Sarnoff Drive, south of Broadway Boulevard, is Jesse Owens Park. It has sat there in the middle of the neighborhood for more four decades.
$1 million will help give a south east Tucson park a pick-me-up, but it put a short-term damper on some neighbors' Christmas celebration.
On the west side of Sarnoff Drive, south of Broadway Boulevard, is Jesse Owens Park. It has sat there in the middle of the neighborhood for more four decades.
Sydni and Emery Engle have been foster parents but last year, they decided to adopt. They got their wish and received the best Christmas present any hopeful parent could ask for.
Sydni and Emery Engle have been foster parents but last year, they decided to adopt. They got their wish and received the best Christmas present any hopeful parent could ask for.
Jerry Kindall along with Chicago Cubs teammate Ernie Banks coined the phrase, "friendly confines of Wrigley Field".
Jerry Kindall along with Chicago Cubs teammate Ernie Banks coined the phrase, "friendly confines of Wrigley Field".
TEP is reporting that 1,688 customers lost power just before 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. The outage affected customers from the downtown area to South Tucson. SEE THE OUTAGE MAP There is no word on what caused the outage. TEP expects power to be restored by 1 p.m. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
TEP is reporting that 1,688 customers lost power just before 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. The outage affected customers from the downtown area to South Tucson. SEE THE OUTAGE MAP There is no word on what caused the outage. TEP expects power to be restored by 1 p.m. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
The last time Tucson has a white Christmas was 1987, when 3.6 inches fell over a two-day period.
The last time Tucson has a white Christmas was 1987, when 3.6 inches fell over a two-day period.