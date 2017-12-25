Last night for Winterhaven lights, donations Tuesday

AAA Arizona is offering its Tipsy Tow services throughout the state.
Downtown Tucson redevelopment has made its greatest strides in 2017 in at least a half a century.
The last night of this year's Winterhaven Festival of Lights will be Tuesday, Dec. 26.
Authorities are searching for the three suspects from a Tuesday morning carjacking suspects on the south side of Tucson.
For three years, Pima County deputy Joseph Borquez kept a secret from everyone. It wasn't until he was caught red handed did he finally come clean.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.
Three people were injured after shots were fired just outside of Wolfchase Galleria, according to Memphis Police Department.
Along a busy Pond Branch Road, between Red Bank and Pelion near Edmund, they’re hard to miss -- not one spray-painted Swastika, but at least three.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.
