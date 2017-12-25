Last night for Winterhaven lights, donations Tuesday

The last night of this year's Winterhaven Festival of Lights will be Tuesday, Dec. 26.

It's the night designated for anyone wanting to drive,, instead of walk, through the neighborhood.

Tuesday will also be the last chance for visitors to bring donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. As of Friday, the nonprofit had reached 30,000 pounds of food.

Averaging out that total since the first day of Winterhaven would mean people have donated close to 2,100 pounds of food each night. If that average holds steady for the final days of the annual tradition in Tucson, the food bank is set to collect less than 38,000 pounds of food.

Visitors to Winterhaven in 2016 donated more than 46,000 pounds.

"These people here at Winterhaven, they do this out of the kindness of their hearts." said Hannah Henige, visiting with her mother and sister. "They don't have to do this. They want to celebrate the holidays with people who come.

Lou Medran, with the food bank, stressed that support for the nonprofit doesn't have to end when Winterhaven does. Volunteers and donations are needed year round.

Mark Faber, who d ropped off a bag of food Christmas evening, said his family supports the food bank financially every month. He still makes sure to bring donations anytime he visits Winterhaven.

"It's just the thing to do," he said. "It's symbolic too. It's just seeing that people are donating, coming up with something, hopefully will inspire other people to do the same."

