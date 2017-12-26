UPDATE: Authorities search for carjacking suspects on Tucson's south side

More than 5,000 TEP customers are without power Tuesday morning after lines were downed near 12th and Irvington. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

Authorities are searching for three carjacking suspects on the south side of Tucson Tuesday morning.

Chris Hawkins, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said the victim was carjacked near South Nogales Highway and Drexel Road.

The suspects later crashed the car into a power pole near 12th Avenue and Nevada Street, knocking out power to more than 5,000 TEP customers. There is no timetable for power to be restored.

Hawkins said the suspects, who fled the scene on foot, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Hawkins said 2nd Avenue, from Irvington to Bilby, is closed as of 11 a.m.

