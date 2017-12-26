Caída de cables eléctricos causa interrupción de electricidad en - Tucson News Now

Caída de cables eléctricos causa interrupción de electricidad en lado sur de Tucson

By KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

Más de 5,000 clientes de TEP están sin electricidad la mañana del martes después de que varias líneas se cayeron en el lado sur de Tucson.

Según el Departamento de Bomberos de Tucson, la intersección de 12 y Irvington está cerrada debido a las líneas de caídos.

A partir de 10:45 a.m., no hay tiempo hora fija cuando la electricidad pueda regresar. 

