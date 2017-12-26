UPDATE: Arizona baby dies after being bent in half by father

A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.

The Phoenix Police Department arrested Robert Anthony Resendiz, 30, last week after his unconscious son was taken to the hospital.

According to a police report, Resendiz told investigators he pulled the infant's legs over his head and bent his body in an attempt to stop the crying. He said he didn't release the pressure until the boy went limp.

He also admitted to biting his son twice.

Doctors at Phoenix Children's Hospital told police the infant had critical injuries to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist, bruising on his thigh and wasn't expected to survive.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, Phoenix police confirmed the child died.

Resendiz was originally facing three child abuse charges. Now that his son has died, he will likely face additional charges.

Resendiz is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday, Dec. 27.

