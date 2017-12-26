UPDATE: Arizona baby dies after being bent in half by father

A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
U.S. Border Patrol agents chased a vehicle that fled the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 19 near Amado around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Tucson Police Department said hostage negotiators and SWAT teams responded to a Tucson apartment complex where a man had barricaded himself inside.
