'Home and love' D'Backs draftee pays off parents' mortgage

Pouring grease down the drain can cause a variety of problems to the pipes beneath your home and in the sanitary sewage system.
"Just home and love. The words are small. Four little letters unto each." In a heartfelt Christmas letter Pavin Smith, Arizona Diamondbacks draftee, told his parents that he used part of his $5 million bonus to pay off their mortgage.
Authorities are searching for three carjacking suspects on the south side of Tucson Tuesday morning.
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.
Millions of people across the country will hit the malls on Tuesday to return those unwanted gifts as the holiday season winds down. According to a recent study by the National Retail Federation, nearly 50 percent of people surveyed said they planned to shop on the day after Christmas. If you’re one of them, the Tucson Better Business Bureau says there are a couple of things you can do to save time and frustration. First, check the stor...
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
Tara Smith is still in awe she escaped a sinking car after accidentally crashing into an icy lake. But her heart is broken.
