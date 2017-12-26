'Home and love' D'Backs draftee pays off parents' mortgage

"Just home and love. The words are small. Four little letters unto each."

In a heartfelt Christmas letter Pavin Smith, Arizona Diamondbacks draftee, told his parents that he used part of his $5 million bonus to pay off their mortgage.

"Thank you for raising me in a great home filled with love because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am, I want our family home to be yours," he wrote.

Smith posted a video on Twitter of his parents reading the letter while trying to hold back tears. His parents couldn't finish reading it aloud as emotion overwhelmed them.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

