'Home and love' D'Backs draftee pays off parents' mortgage

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
PHOENIX (Tucson News Now) -

"Just home and love. The words are small. Four little letters unto each."

In a heartfelt Christmas letter Pavin Smith, Arizona Diamondbacks draftee, told his parents that he used part of his $5 million bonus to pay off their mortgage.

"Thank you for raising me in a great home filled with love because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am, I want our family home to be yours," he wrote.

Smith posted a video on Twitter of his parents reading the letter while trying to hold back tears. His parents couldn't finish reading it aloud as emotion overwhelmed them.

