Pima County deputy caught red handed -- being a good guy

For years, Pima County deputy Joseph Borquez has been using his own money to buy Christmas gifts for children in his patrol area. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

For three years, Pima County deputy Joseph Borquez kept a secret from everyone.

It wasn't until he was caught red handed did he finally come clean.

Borquez has been personally funding a Secret Santa campaign for children in his patrol area.

It came to light thanks to a concerned resident, who photographed Borquez giving a gift to a little boy dressed as The Flash.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said when Borquez was asked about his double life, he said it's something he looks forward to every year.

"The smiles on the children's faces are priceless," Borquez said.

