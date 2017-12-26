AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for New Year's Eve

As the year comes to a close, many across Arizona will celebrate with friends, family and co-workers.

Alcohol will likely be plentiful and some party goers may be tempted to drive after having a few too many drinks.

In 2016, there were 232 alcohol-related driving fatalities here in Arizona. That’s a quarter of all automobile-related deaths in the state.

Sure, there are taxis and ride sharing services like Lyft and Uber.

But AAA Arizona is offering a free way to get yourself, and your car, home in one piece.

From 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, AAA Arizona will host its annual Tipsy Tow event.

Tipsy Tow is available to everyone; you do not have to be a member of AAA to use the service.

How It Works

Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357), state that a "tipsy tow" is needed, then provide the driver's name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

The program provides a free, 10-mile tow and ride home for those unable to make it on their own. Mileage beyond the 10-mile limit is charged to the motorist at a standard towing rate.

The service does not include roadside assistance, like jump starts, tire changes, battery replacement or gas delivery.

For more information on the Tipsy Tow service, go HERE.

