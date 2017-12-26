THINK ABOUT IT: There's never an excuse to drink and drive

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

It’s about that time when a lot of us set New Year's resolutions.

But how about not waiting for the ball drop to make a commitment to public safety.

The holidays are a time for celebrating and parties, which are often accompanied by alcohol.

You know where I’m going with this.

There’s just no excuse to drink and get behind the wheel.

Sure, we’ve always had taxis and AAA's Tipsy Tow to help us get home safely. Now, we have Uber and Lyft.

This isn’t a commercial for those ride sharing services.

It’s a plea for all of us to be careful.

In 2016, there were 232 alcohol-related driving fatalities here in Arizona. That’s a quarter of all driving related deaths.

That sobering stat is one reason KOLD is committed to the Television and Advertising Bureau’s Project Roadblock, a public service campaign designed to get our attention and hopefully change habits.

For more information about Project Roadblock, please go HERE.

So now – let’s go out and celebrate – but let’s do it safely! And let’s all promise to see each other in 2018!

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.