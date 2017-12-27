Arizona charities hope you think of them this tax season

Local charities hope taxpayers keep them in mind during the giving season. Michale Haubert, a local accountant, has been keeping busy as the year ends. He recently sent his clients a newsletter letting them know about the charitable options available. Residents of Arizona qualify for a state tax credit for their contributions within four different categories. Haubert said you can give to a Qualified (working poor) organization; public school (for...
AAA Arizona is offering its Tipsy Tow services throughout the state.
Downtown Tucson redevelopment has made its greatest strides in 2017 in at least a half a century.
Authorities are searching for the three suspects from a Tuesday morning carjacking suspects on the south side of Tucson.
For three years, Pima County deputy Joseph Borquez kept a secret from everyone. It wasn't until he was caught red handed did he finally come clean.
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.
Anticipation builds as viewers all over the world await the emergence of baby bald eaglets.
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.
