Arizona charities hope you think of them this tax season

Southern Arizona charities hope taxpayers keep them in mind during the giving season.

Michale Haubert, a local accountant, has been keeping busy as the year ends. He recently sent his clients a newsletter letting them know about the charitable options available.

Residents of Arizona qualify for a state tax credit for their contributions within four different categories.

Haubert said you can give to a qualified (working poor) organization; public school (for any extracurricular activity); private school tuition support organization; and foster care organization.

The organization you chose to donate to must be eligible in order for you to receive the tax credit.

Haubert said Arizonians should take advantage of this tax credit. He said it will reduce your tax liability dollar-for-dollar, and you will receive a deduction when you itemize.

Organizations like Tu Nidito “Your little nest” rely on these contributions to help others. It provides comfort and support for grieving children and families.

Last year, Tu Nidito helped 800 children from hundreds of families.

It’s just one of hundreds of organizations in the state that qualify for a state tax credit. Click here to see the full list.

Read more about the state limits for each category.

