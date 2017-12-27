List of top baby names in Arizona for 2017

The Tucson Police Department is looking for more victims of the fake cop who allegedly pulled over several people and put at least one person in handcuffs.
Tucson police are warning homeowners to be careful, saying these boxes could be a welcome sign for thieves.
The fifth most read southern Arizona story in 2017 was about the murder-suicide at a popular restaurant in La Encantada in May.
The Marana Police Department is investigating an armed robbery with shots fired at the Nirvana Reflexology Spa at 3720 West Ina Road on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
“This is a truly urgent situation,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said in a recent news release. “Every year, following Christmas, we see a high number of pets surrendered to the shelter and this year is no different.”
'You're going to die,' she said to the invader, who immediately fell over to the side of the window.
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.
CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke.
