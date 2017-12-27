List of top baby names in Arizona for 2017

For the second year in a row Liam and Emma were the most popular baby names in Arizona, according to the state Department of Health and Services.

After a five-year run as the most popular girls name, Sophia continues to fall down the list.

In 2016, Sophia was second but it dropped to fourth in 2017.

Isabella was second this year and was followed by Olivia, Sophia, Mia, Ava, Emily, Evelyn, Amelia and Charlotte.

Noah was the second most popular boys name, followed by Sebastian, Alexander, Daniel, Olivier, Julian, Benjamin, Logan and Elijah.

A list of the top 100 baby names in Arizona is available HERE.

