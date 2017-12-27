STORIES OF THE YEAR: No. 5 -- Fire Department captain opens fire at La Encantada

Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
The Tucson Police Department is looking for more victims of the fake cop who allegedly pulled over several people and put at least one person in handcuffs.
The fifth most read southern Arizona story in 2017 was about the murder-suicide at a popular restaurant in La Encantada in May.
The Marana Police Department is investigating an armed robbery with shots fired at the Nirvana Reflexology Spa at 3720 West Ina Road on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
A man accused of human smuggling allegedly shot at agents during a high-speed chase near Green Valley on Sunday, Dec. 24, federal authorities said.
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.
The statue has been vandalized and criticized before, the owner said, but it's on private property and expresses his First Amendment rights.
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.
CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Wednesday explosion in St. Petersburg was terror attack.
