Tucson looking to strengthen hands free ordinance, help reduce number of car/pedestrian deaths

Sixty people died on Tucson's city streets in 2017 in bicycle crashes, motorcycle wrecks, car accidents and pedestrian fatals. The most conspicuous of those numbers is the 25 people who died as a result of a car/pedestrian accident. That's a record for Tucson and one which deserves attention.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No further details are immediately known.
The reduced hours are due to decreased demand and activities while the University of Arizona is out of session during the winter break.
There is no word on how long the area will be closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use an alternate route if possible.
Those traveling on Interstate-19 should be aware of an upcoming closure on Friday night, Dec. 15, for a bridge deck pour. The closure is expected to last through midday Saturday, Dec. 16.
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?
The statue has been vandalized and criticized before, the owner said, but it's on private property and expresses his First Amendment rights.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Wednesday explosion in St. Petersburg was terror attack.
