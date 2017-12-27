PACC in need of adopters, fosters to help free up space for incoming animals

Pima Animal Care Center staff and volunteers will celebrate the milestone on Thursday, Dec. 28, with a grand opening ribbon-cutting event.
“This is a truly urgent situation,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said in a recent news release. “Every year, following Christmas, we see a high number of pets surrendered to the shelter and this year is no different.”
Everything is on track for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona to move to its new facility at 635 West Roger Road at the beginning of 2018. Innovative and green building features will be part of the new facility, including a Loop Hearing System.
The Pima Animal Care Center is in need of foster homes for several large dogs over the holidays.
There is a new winter resident at the Reid Park Zoo, Lhotse a male Red Panda.
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?
The statue has been vandalized and criticized before, the owner said, but it's on private property and expresses his First Amendment rights.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Wednesday explosion in St. Petersburg was terror attack.
