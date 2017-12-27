PACC in need of adopters, fosters to help free up space for incoming animals

The Pima Animal Control Center is asking the public for help as the number of dogs being surrendered to the shelter increases over the holidays. According to a recent PACC news release there are nearly 400 puppies and dogs currently at the shelter.

“This is a truly urgent situation,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said in a recent news release. “Every year, following Christmas, we see a high number of pets surrendered to the shelter and this year is no different.”

In 2016, 209 puppies and dogs were turned over to the shelter and according to PACC staff the number for 2017 may be even higher.

“After Christmas, people are more likely to give up their unwanted pets. It’s always a sad time for the shelter and this year, we won’t be able to save all these animals without the community’s help,” Auerbach said.

PACC officials have started reaching out to local rescue partners to bring immediate relief to the shelter. Groups who can assist should email Auerbach directly at kristen.auerbach@pima.gov.

Members of the public can also help PACC open up space by adopting, fostering, or simply spreading the word to their families and friends.

For those who are not able to adopt, but still want to help, can foster a pet for just two weeks. This will give PACC much needed time to free up more space. Interested in fostering, stop by PACC at 4000 North Silverbell Road during normal business hours and let staff know you would like to help.

Those who are looking for a 'fur'ever friend can also stop by the shelter to see the variety of dogs and puppies available for adoption. There is an added incentive for potential adopters, as PACC is offering "name your own adoption fee", through Jan. 2.

“We pride ourselves in never turning away a pet in need, but it’s not something we do singlehandedly,” Auerbach said in the news release. “It takes a village to save lives and, in moments like these, we need everyone to step up and help.”

For more on PACC and what animals are available for adoption click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.