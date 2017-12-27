Tucson authorities looking for victims of fake cop

The Tucson Police Department is looking for more victims of the fake cop who allegedly pulled over several people and put at least one person in handcuffs.

The TPD said the suspect stopped and searched three people on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

"The suspect identified himself as an undercover law enforcement officer," the TPD said in a news release.

One of the victims reported the incident and the suspect, who has not been named, was found at an Oro Valley home.

When searching the suspect's vehicle, detectives said they found a dashboard camera.

"The incident that was reported was documented on that video," the TPD said. "In addition, several other similar stops that occurred earlier in the day were also recorded."

The man was arrested and is facing charges of kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

"We believe it's possible he could've done this multiple times," said Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.

The TPD is looking for anyone else who may have been pulled over by the suspect.

The suspect was driving a white, four-door sedan with a red and blue flashing visor light. He was seen wearing a handheld scanner on his belt, a radio earpiece and expandable baton.

If you have any information, please contact detectives at 520-719-2002, ext. 723.

"If you feel uncomfortable and you feel like this person stopping you may not be a police officer you can call 911. Every officer that makes a traffic stop has to call it out on the radio. So a 911 operator will know right away if that's a legitimate stop," said Dugan.

"Thankfully in the four situations we watched from December 19, there was no violence. But it is scary," said Dugan. "You don't know how far somebody is going to go and especially if they are looking for drugs. You don't know how desperate they are going to be."

