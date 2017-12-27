Marana police detain two men in armed robbery investigation

The Marana Police Department is investigating an armed robbery with shots fired at the Nirvana Reflexology Spa at 3720 West Ina Road on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, spokesman for the Marana Police Department no injuries were reported, two men have been detained and no one remains outstanding.

Marana PD officers are currently working an armed robbery w/shots fired at the Nirvana Reflexology Spa at 3720 W Ina Rd. No injuries sustained and two adult males have been detained. No one outstanding. More info will be released when available. @MPDSgtWarren @MaranaPD pic.twitter.com/D5Ab083bLF — Sgt. Chriswell Scott (@MPDSgtScott) December 27, 2017

