Marana police detain two men in armed robbery investigation - Tucson News Now

Marana police detain two men in armed robbery investigation

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Marana Police investigate armed robbery at spa (Source: Marana Police Department) Marana Police investigate armed robbery at spa (Source: Marana Police Department)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Marana Police Department is investigating an armed robbery with shots fired at the Nirvana Reflexology Spa at 3720 West Ina Road on Wednesday, Dec. 27. 

According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, spokesman for the Marana Police Department no injuries were reported, two men have been detained and no one remains outstanding.  

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly