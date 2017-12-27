New defense spending to benefit southern AZ military bases

The newly passed Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is benefiting Arizona in several ways. President Donald Trump signed the NDAA on Dec. 12.

According to U.S. Representative Martha McSally's website the following will impact major military installations around southern Arizona:

Ft. Huachuca:

Full funding for the missions at Ft. Huachuca

Increased funding for total Army personnel at Ft. Huachuca

Increased funding for Research, Development, Testing, & Evaluation to promote future growth for the missions at Ft. Huachuca

$30 million for a Ground Transport Equipment Building at Ft. Huachuca

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base:

Full funding for the A-10 fleet, including a $103 million Air Force Unfunded Requirement for new A-10 wing production, $17.5 million for other necessary upgrades, and $6 million for safety inspections

Full funding for the EC-130H “Compass Call,” $108M to build two new aircraft, and a directive to the Air Force to report their plan to upgrade the aircraft for future threats

$22 million for a General Instruction Building at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

