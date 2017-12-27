New defense spending to benefit southern AZ military bases - Tucson News Now

New defense spending to benefit southern AZ military bases

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The newly passed Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is benefiting Arizona in several ways. President Donald Trump signed the NDAA on Dec. 12. 

According to U.S. Representative Martha McSally's website the following will impact major military installations around southern Arizona: 

Ft. Huachuca:

  • Full funding for the missions at Ft. Huachuca
  • Increased funding for total Army personnel at Ft. Huachuca
  • Increased funding for Research, Development, Testing, & Evaluation to promote future growth for the missions at Ft. Huachuca
  • $30 million for a Ground Transport Equipment Building at Ft. Huachuca

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base:

  • Full funding for the A-10 fleet, including a $103 million Air Force Unfunded Requirement for new A-10 wing production, $17.5 million for other necessary upgrades, and $6 million for safety inspections
  • Full funding for the EC-130H “Compass Call,” $108M to build two new aircraft, and a directive to the Air Force to report their plan to upgrade the aircraft for future threats
  • $22 million for a General Instruction Building at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • PACC moves to new building

    PACC moves to new building

    Thursday, December 28 2017 8:54 AM EST2017-12-28 13:54:26 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Pima Animal Care Center staff and volunteers will celebrate the milestone on Thursday, Dec. 28, with a grand opening ribbon-cutting event.

    Pima Animal Care Center staff and volunteers will celebrate the milestone on Thursday, Dec. 28, with a grand opening ribbon-cutting event.

  • Final: Purdue 38, Arizona 35

    Final: Purdue 38, Arizona 35

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:51 AM EST2017-12-28 05:51:58 GMT

    Cats come up short in final minute to lose third straight.

    Cats come up short in final minute to lose third straight.

  • Two displaced after Christmas tree fire

    Two displaced after Christmas tree fire

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:16 AM EST2017-12-28 05:16:16 GMT
    Smoke damaged interior of the home on Pennsylvania Drive. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)Smoke damaged interior of the home on Pennsylvania Drive. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

    Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to calls of a house fire on Wednesday night, Dec. 27, in the 300 block of West Pennsylvania. 

    Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to calls of a house fire on Wednesday night, Dec. 27, in the 300 block of West Pennsylvania. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly