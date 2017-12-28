Two displaced after Christmas tree fire - Tucson News Now

Two displaced after Christmas tree fire

By Tucson News Now Staff
Smoke damaged interior of the home on Pennsylvania Drive. (Source: Tucson Fire Department) Smoke damaged interior of the home on Pennsylvania Drive. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
House damaged by possible Christmas tree fire. (Source: Tucson Fire Department) House damaged by possible Christmas tree fire. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to calls of a house fire on Dec. 27, in the 300 block of West Pennsylvania Drive.  

Several 911 calls came into TFD about a Christmas tree on fire in the front room of the home. 

It took crews 21 minutes to control the fire, and TFD is reporting no injuries. Two residents, a mother and son have been displaced due to the heavy smoke damage.

Investigators are working on what caused the fire. 

